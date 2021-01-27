TRURO – A change to a virtual celebration from in-person isn’t stopping hundreds of women from attending the annual Women and Wellness event.

Susan Henderson, the executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester East Hants branch, says roughly 800 people have shown high interest in the virtual event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28.

“We decided we need to, especially now, continue with the event,” said Henderson, about the event that has seen an average of 500 women in attendance annually. “We feel people’s mental health is suffering and more people have an understanding of mental illness due to the pandemic. It’s even more important now to talk about mental health in an honest way.”

Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester East Hants branch executive director Susan Henderson stands at the table where 125 snack boxes will be picked up for the virtual Women and Wellness event this year. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

Within a few days of posting information about the event on Facebook, 500 people had responded as being interested in the event and 50 snack boxes had been ordered (a total of 125 have been ordered by deadline).

“By going virtually, we are wondering, ‘does this make it easier for more women to go?’” asked Henderson. “Last we checked, we had 800 people interested. That’s what’s great about this. Even my mom, who is living in Indian Point, is able to attend the virtual event. We are hoping to reach more people virtually who maybe weren’t able to attend.”

The executive director said the strangest thing about this year’s event will be not having a “wonderful” audience in front of her.

“It’s always been a great audience, which really gets you going,” she said. “But we are still really excited. Who knows, this might be a new thing.”

There will be five guest speakers for the event, including Henderson. She will be joined by Glenda Talbot-Richards, Cheyenne Isaac-Gloade, Flora Riyahi, and Susan Scharpegge.

The event is open to women anywhere, but in order to participate, they have to join a private group on Facebook. Women can either be invited by someone already in the group, or request approval to join.

As in previous years, there will be door prizes up for grabs. To be entered into the draws, participants must comment on the video while it’s happening.

“If there are women gathering with friends at one house to watch it, they can be entered by being tagged in a comment,” said Tricia Murphy, financial officer with the branch. Prizes have been donated by Inglis Jewellers, Elegant Steps, MacQuarries Pharmasave, Intrinsic Salon and Spa, and the association branch.

Tricia Murphy shows off a completed snack box ordered for the annual Women and Wellness event by the Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester East Hants branch. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

Each year, the branch relies on the event as a fundraiser, and Henderson is hoping this year will be no different. There are a number of ways to donate­—online through Canada Helps, by e-transfer to Tricia Murphy at triciacmha@gmail.com, or in person at the branch on Prince Street. For those wishing to e-transfer, a tax receipt can be issued by sending a separate email to Murphy with the donor’s name and mailing address.

More information on the event can be found on the Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester East Hants branch’s Facebook page.