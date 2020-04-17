CommunityCrimeOnline First Local town councillor charged with fleeing the scene By Heather Brimicombe - April 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Truro Councillor, Cheryl Fritz, has been charged with fleeing the scene of an accident. Town of Truro website photo. Access to Hubnow will be FREE for the public. Please sign up for a FREE account to access all updates. Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to the Hubnow Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register