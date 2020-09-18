TRURO – Have some unwanted books kicking around your home you’d like to get rid of?

A book drive has been created to help NovelTea Bookstore Café rebuild its collection of used books lost in a devastating fire on Sept. 13. The café was one of four businesses destroyed in the Prince and Pleasant streets blaze; others include T&V Electronics, King Koin Laundry and Tanning, and Truro Kung Fu Kenpo School.

Olivia Theriault, manager at Skin Decision Studio, is organizing the book drive that officially launches Sept. 19, however locations have already begun receiving books from the public. There hasn’t been a cut-off date announced yet, and participating businesses will create their own drop-off zone. Because Skin Decision has to remain locked under pandemic restrictions, that drop-off location will be between the business’s inner and outer doors.

If they wish, businesses may accept donations inside their facility until pick-up.

In Truro and surrounding areas, pick-ups will be scheduled at the participating businesses on Tuesdays, with pick-ups in Halifax the following day.

Book donation locations include:

Skin Decision Studio

Masstown Movement Fitness

Jimolly’s Bakery Café

Calling Corners

Engine Room Pub

Wink Day Spa Limited

Hub Cycle Truro

Bike Monkey Inc.

Mingo’s Music

Truro Farmers’ Market

Thrown Together Pottery

Honeycomb Health Market

Lisa Wood, Master Esthetician/ Reiki Master

Spencer House

Nova Scotia Cooperative Council

The Trainyard General Store

Rolling Sea Tattoo

G&G Computers

My Home Mercantile

The Nelson House Bed & Breakfast

Truro Brewing Company

Anther & Apiary

The Blunt Bartender

Along with the book drive, a number of other fundraising efforts have been started.

There have been gofundme accounts created for both NovelTea Bookstore Café and the Truro Kung Fu Kenpo School. An online Benefit Trivia Night has also been created in support of NovelTea Bookstore Café.

Olivia Kent has started an Epicure fundraiser to support all four businesses. Kent is selling bundles for $25 each, with $10 from each bundle sold going to the businesses. Her goal is to reach 1,000 sales, for a total of $10,000 to the businesses. The bundle includes six packages of seasoning or mix, including taco seasoning, sweet and sour stir-fry, pulled chicken, southern baked, mac and cheese, and chocolate pudding.

For more information or to order an Epicure bundle, email Olivia Kent at trurofundraising@gmail.com. Orders are being accepted until Oct. 16.

There are also a few local businesses, such as Yoka and the group consisting of Salty Dog Brewing, Nook and Cranny, Sauced, and Belly Up Bar and Grill, that are donating a portion of proceeds of select sales to a business of their choice.