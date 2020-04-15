TRURO – A 23-year-old Lunenburg man is to appear in court on April 15 facing a number of charges after a vehicle hit a house.

The Truro Police Service responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Normandy Avenue around 1 a.m. April 15.A 911 call was received about a car hitting a house.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had damaged the steps to the residence. The man was arrested at the scene. His vehicle was seized, along with a quantity of cannabis. He also had warrant for his arrest from Halifax.

He is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats, possessing of over 30 grams of cannabis, and damage to property.