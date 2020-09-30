SALMON RIVER – A 43-year-old man is facing a number of charges in relation to a hit and run in Salmon River last month.

Adrian George Arthur Lively, from Salmon River, is to appear in court in Truro on Dec. 16 to face a charge of failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, and two charges each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Lively was arrested on Sept. 28 without incident following a traffic stop.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Colchester District RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on East Prince Street in Salmon River. The investigation determined a black Volkswagen Golf was rear ended by a dark-coloured truck. The driver of the Volkswagen lost control and the vehicle collided with a power pole.

The driver of and a passenger in the Volkswagen sustained significant injuries.

The driver of the truck did not make any attempt to stop or render assistance to the occupants of the Volkswagen.