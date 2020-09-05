EARLTOWN – A 24-year-old Colchester County man is dead and another two men are in hospital in life-threatening condition after RCMP say all three men ingested a white powder substance.

The Colchester RCMP and paramedics responded to a medical emergency in Earltown at 3:05 a.m. Sept. 5.

The preliminary investigation indicates all three men ingested a white powder substance, which police suspect could have contained fentanyl or another toxic substance. The powder substance was immediately seized and sent away for testing.

According to Health Canada, fentanyl is a very potent opioid and a few grains can be enough to kill someone. For police, the primary concern is public safety and they want people to ensure they are aware of what may be circulating and to take the necessary precautions or rethink choices they may be about to make.

For more information on fentanyl, visit the Health Canada website at https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/substance-use/controlled-illegal-drugs/fentanyl.html.

Free Naloxone kits are available throughout the province for anyone at risk of overdose, or friends and family of someone at risk of overdose. These kits can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Find a pharmacy that distributes Naloxone near you at http://www.nsnaloxone.com/where-to-get-one.html.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.