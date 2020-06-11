MASSTOWN – A 56-year-old man was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Masstown on June 11.

Members of the Colchester District RCMP were called at 9:48 a.m. to assist in the response of the fatal house fire on Highway 2.

Upon arrival, the man was found inside the home. No one else was inside the residence at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however it’s not believed at this time to be suspicious. The provincial fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation.