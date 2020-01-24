TRURO – A 31-year-old man appeared in provincial court in Truro on Jan. 24 in relation to a number of criminal charges, including human trafficking.

The charges come following a four-month, multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team. Along with human trafficking related offences, the man is facing multiple charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.



On Jan. 23, at approximately 9:25 a.m., the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team, with the assistance of the New Brunswick RCMP, arrested the 31-year-old outside the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., where he had been serving time for an unrelated matter. The arrest was made without incident and the accused was transported to Colchester District RCMP.



The accused has been charged with multiple offences including:

Four counts of trafficking in underage persons

Receiving a financial or material benefit knowing it resulted from human trafficking

Two counts of procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services

Advertising sexual services

Receiving a material benefit from sexual services

Four counts of luring a child

Possession of child pornography

Three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

Intimidation of a justice system participant

Two counts of break, enter, and commit an indictable offence

Three counts of assault

Five counts of trafficking cocaine

Trafficking MDMA/ecstasy

Two counts of trafficking clonazepam

“The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team is focused on holding human traffickers accountable to the full extent of the law while connecting victims with the resources and supports they need,” said Cpl. Jen Clarke, of the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a press release “We hope these charges represent a step forward in the healing process for the victims.”



Anyone can become a victim of human trafficking. The signs are often there, but it can be challenging to piece together. That is why it is so important to know what to look for.



Signs of human trafficking include:

Met someone (i.e. boyfriend) who treats the victims like a prince or princess.

Starts to withdraw from family and friends (i.e. limits social media use).

Constantly having to check in with someone via cell phone with an urgency to call or text a response.

Changes in physical appearance (such as having hair and nails done).

Unexplained gifts.

New clothing, lingerie, designer shoes and handbags.

Can be escorted and/or watched.

Is isolated from friends and family.

New tattoos (can indicate branding or ownership).

Moves addresses frequently and/or often stays in hotels.

Unexplained injuries or bruises.

If you suspect that you are or have been trafficked, believe you know someone who is being trafficked, or have information related to this investigation, please contact the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team at 902-449-2425. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. The National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-833-900-1010) is a nation-wide hotline.



The investigation is ongoing. The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team is leading the investigation and was assisted by Colchester District RCMP, the Vice Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, Truro Police Service, and New Brunswick RCMP. File #20191384960.



