WENTWORTH – Police continue to investigate a man’s death at Ski Wentworth on Feb. 5.

A preliminary investigation into the death has deemed it not suspicious, however the investigation is ongoing.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Cumberland District RCMP responded to a report of a missing man who was last seen on the ski hill earlier in the day.

While police were en route, Ski Patrol members located the man off trail. The 43-year-old from Halifax was transported to a first aid tent and seen to by paramedics, however he was not able to be revived.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service is assisting with the investigation.