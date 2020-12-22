I am a potato fan.

I will eat them any which way you want to give them to me. Roasted, fried, baked, mashed, barbecued, Hasselback, scalloped, you name it, I will enjoy them. I am sure I contribute to the statistic that they are the fourth most consumed vegetable, so I read. I think my favourite way to enjoy them though is creamy mashed, or fresh cut and fried, or I don’t know, too hard to decide. The short of it is, I like spuds. Must be a family thing though as they are the first to get eaten up at our gatherings and my niece, Bailey, tells me they are her favourite too!

Everyone knows mashed potatoes are the quintessential side dish or potluck offering. With the holidays upon us, almost all of us will be serving up some sort of potato dish so why not have some fun with it, be the potluck star and have everybody asking you for the recipe.

I have the perfect one you can share.

I am always trying to find ways to reinvent mashed potatoes and one night while I was making a roast beef dinner with a French onion soup gravy, it dawned on me…wouldn’t this be nice as a casserole? So voila, this creamy, savoury, cheesy creation transpired. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

French Onion Soup Potato Casserole

Thinly slice 2 medium onions and sauté them in 2 tbsp of butter, 1 tbsp vegetable oil, 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper over medium heat. After they have softened a bit, deglaze (add liquid and let reduce) with 1/4 cup of beef stock, do this about 2 or 3 more times. Onions will start to caramelize and become very soft. Add 1 clove of minced garlic, 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme, and 1 tbsp worchestershire sauce, and cook for another minute or so. Deglaze with 1/3 cup of white wine. This takes about 20-30 minutes. Set aside.

Boil about 4 medium potatoes until fork tender then drain. In the same hot pot with the potatoes add 1/3 cup sour cream, 3 tbsp butter and 1/4 cup milk. Mash until creamy and smooth. You can have the potatoes boiling while making the onion mixture.

In a baking dish, layer the potatoes, onion mixture, and then a final layer of grated gruyere cheese. Bake at 375º for 10-15 minutes then broil for about 5 minutes until top is nicely browned. Sprinkle with fresh parsley. If you are making ahead and baking later, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes then remove foil and broil for 5 minutes.

This recipe yields enough for 2-4 servings. Batch it up as needed.

You can have fun with this and top with any of your favourites like loaded baked potato with cheese, green onions, and bacon, or do a festive one with cranberry sauce, dressing, and cheese.

Enjoy!

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Instagram – @foodstiles