TRURO – As of July 31, non-medical masks will be mandatory to be worn while inside public spaces.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced the mandate on July 24.

“As we open our economy, our schools and our communities, we must continue to be vigilant to minimize the impact of a second wave of COVID-19,” said McNeil in a press release. “Wearing a non-medical mask in most indoor public places is a key part of how we protect each other and support our local businesses so they can stay open for the long run.”

The mandate will include the following indoor public places:

retail businesses

shopping centres

personal services businesses such as hair and nail salons, spas, body art facilities, except during services that require removing a mask

restaurants and bars, except while people are eating or drinking

places of worship or faith gatherings

places for cultural or entertainment services or activities such as movie theatres, concerts, and other performances

places for sports and recreational activities such as a gym, pool or indoor tennis facility, except while doing an activity where a mask cannot be worn

places for events such as conferences and receptions

municipal or provincial government locations offering services to the public

common areas of tourist accommodations such as lobbies, elevators, and hallways

common areas of office buildings such as lobbies, elevators and hallways, but not private offices

public areas of a university or college campus, such as library or student union building, but not classrooms, labs, offices, or residences

train or bus stations, ferry terminals, and airports

Children under two are exempt, as well as children aged two to four when their caregiver cannot get them to wear a mask. People with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt. Schools, day cares and day camps continue to follow their re-opening plans.

People are asked to use their own masks. Government will help with initial supplies of masks for people who cannot bring their own.

“Nova Scotians have made a habit of all the other core public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and now it’s time to also make a habit of wearing a non-medical mask in most indoor public settings,” said Strang. “I have confidence that Nova Scotians will do the right thing and take care of each other by wearing masks in these settings.”

Information about wearing a non-medical mask can be found at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/staying-healthy/#masks.