BIBLE HILL – Family members of some of the victims in the mass shooting in April are hosting a public march in support of the call for a public inquiry into the incident.

Darcy Dobson and Nick Beaton both lost loved ones in the April 18 and 19 incident. Dobson’s mother, Heather O’Brien, and Beaton’s wife, Kristen, and their unborn child were killed by a gunman who went on an almost 13-hour rampage that began in Portapique.

Dobson and Beaton are hosting a peaceful march through Bible Hill on July 22.

“We the families have been in what feels like a constant battle to get the answers we deserve,” reads the information posted in the event page on Facebook. “The answers the public and our communities deserve.”

The march will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Foodland on Pictou Road. Participants will walk along the sidewalk on Pictou Road to the Colchester District RCMP detachment.

“This peaceful protest is to add some pressure to the calls for a public inquiry. We are asking for your support. Please come walk with us. Let’s get the answers we deserve.”

Since 22 people, plus the Beatons’ unborn child, lost their lives in the deadly attack, calls have been strong for a public inquiry from both the provincial and federal levels. A number of groups, including local women, are also calling for a feminist analysis to the inquiry. No such inquiry has yet been announced, however Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Mark Furey says one is coming.

Over the last month, Nova Scotian senators sent letters to both the federal and provincial governments calling for an inquiry. More than three dozen senators have since sent out a joint request on the issue. The senators say “only a comprehensive, open and fully transparent process will be able to address the complexities of this massacre and answer the legitimate questions and concerns of Nova Scotians and Canadians.”

The senators’ call to action also includes a request for a feminist lens as part of the investigation “so as to ensure that a fulsome picture of the events that led to this atrocity are understood and ultimately addressed.”