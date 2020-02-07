A lifelong dream of owning a fitness centre has become a reality for Jennifer Fisher.

Fisher, along with Amanda Grant, opened Masstown Movement Fitness in Debert on Oct. 28.

The two women had a relationship working together previously, and they started working out together.

Fisher said the women started talking seriously about the business venture in early 2019. They were on a beach in Mexico when they came up with the name.

“Fitness has always been a part of my life,” said Fisher. “It started with Jane Fonda videos in my house. Fitness helps with everything – anxiety, depression…anything that’s wrong, it fixes.”

“It’s relatable,” added Grant, who said she also has a love for fitness and saw Fisher’s dream.

The idea behind Masstown Movement Fitness was to have it situated on Fisher’s property in Masstown. But the women ran into problems in building their own facility, so they’re renting their current location.

It didn’t take long for a new home for Masstown Movement Fitness to be found. Fisher’s husband knew of a few places, and the businesswomen decided on its current home.

After extensive renovations, the fitness centre offers a wide variety of workout options for its members.

“The feedback has been great, and people are happy we are here,” said Fisher.

Masstown Movement Fitness includes strength equipment and machines, free weights, a functional trainer, cardio equipment, and a squat rack. A Smith machine is also available, as is a heavy bag and individual TRX suspension system.

“We can help members and guide members,” said Fisher, about the equipment available. “A lot of people come through the door and they don’t know what they’re doing, so we are there to guide them.”

The women say they are in the business to help their members succeed. Along with a free consultation, members get guidance on equipment use, as well as receive ongoing support throughout their journey.

While there is no space inside to host any group fitness classes, ideas are floating around about utilizing the grounds outside when the weather is nicer.

Along with the workout options, members can also take advantage of a smoothie bar on site, or purchase supplements and Masstown Movement Fitness clothing, with more arriving in the near future.

The change rooms are complete with showers for their members to use, as well as secure lockers.

When it comes to membership, a number of options are available – annual, three month, one month, or day pass. Family, senior, and student rates are also available.

Members can also take advantage of setting up an appointment with Caitlin McLellan, a holistic nutritionist, who will be hosting some workshops for members in 2020.

Masstown Movement Fitness is open Monday to Friday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The facility is located at 1101 Masstown Rd., Debert. More information can be found online at www.masstownmovement.com, by emailing masstownmovementfitness@outlook.com, by calling 902-662-2239, or by visiting the centre’s page on Facebook.