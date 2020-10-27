TRURO – The Colchester Sexual Assault Centre has a new executive director.

Jamie Matthews joined the organization on Sept. 16 and has filled the roll. With more than a decade of non-profit leadership experience, Matthews has a focus of fund development, marketing, and communications. It was while studying community studies at Cape Breton University that Matthews found his passion for supporting those within the vulnerable sector. While attending Ryerson University (studying gerontology), Matthews worked for a number of national print and online publications, developing multi-million dollar advertising campaigns for many recognizable national brands.

Matthews returned to the Maritimes in 2009 and began pursuing his passion in the non-profit sector. He’s worked with the Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick, Hospice Fredericton, and the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame. In addition to his fundraising and marketing experience, Matthews has also worked with numerous boards to create a highly engaged team of both staff and volunteers.

Matthews also brings with him a great compassion for those in need of support. Whether it is those struggling with a diagnosis of dementia, motivating underprivileged children to become active in support, or with those coping with end-of-life, and now with those impacted by sexual assault, Matthews is a passionate advocate for those needing support and a voice.

“I am absolutely thrilled to serve as the executive director for this important organization,” Matthews said in a news release. “The dedicated and talented team of staff and volunteers provide our communities with an immeasurable level of compassion and support. In these unprecedented times, COVID-19 has certainly changed how non-profits continue their vital work but this also provides us with a new opportunity to rethink how we adapt to these changes going forward. We would encourage those impacted by sexual assault, abuse, and trauma to connect with us to access our support services. Our team has continued to work throughout the pandemic and are here to help.”

On Oct. 6, the Colchester Sexual Assault Centre hosted its annual general meeting, where its members’ election occurred. The new board of directors includes:

Deb Pryor, chairperson

Alysse Taggart, vice-chairperson

John Butts, treasurer

Jenna MacKeil, secretary

Lesa Douglas, member-at-large

Niki Henderson, member-at-large

Susan Henderson, member-at-large

Cathy Hinton, member-at-large

Cheryl Young, member-at-large

Pryor says it’s a great honour to serve as the chairperson of the board of directors.

“We are excited for the next phase in the organization’s growth and the opportunity to continue providing our communities with the support they need,” she said. “Sadly, we are seeing an influx in the calls coming through the centre but we are confident with the skills of our team of counsellors, and to now have Jamie Matthews as executive director providing the leadership the organization needs during these challenging times. The continued generosity we receive locally, provincially, and federally is needed now more than ever to meet the ever-growing need for community-based support services.”