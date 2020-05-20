TRURO – The Bible Hill Kinsmen is working with online mental health organization #SickNotWeak to bring a virtual Kitchen Party to homes in Nova Scotia this weekend.

On May 23 at 7 p.m., #SickNotWeak’s founder and media personality Michael Landsberg will host the virtual Kitchen Party in support of Nova Scotians and the tragic incidents suffered in recent weeks.

The virtual event will feature a variety of guests including former Blue Jays GM and now Atlanta Braves president Alex Anthopolous, Sportsnet’s Arash Madani, and hockey legend Haley Wickenheiser. Actor Jonathan Torrens and musicians Charlie A’Court and Robb Nash will also be featured, and magician Ian Stewart will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for ‘most beer bottles opened with a chainsaw.’ Also featured will be local first responders, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, and Cumberland Colchester MP Lenore Zann.

It’s anticipated more guests will be announced when confirmed.

“While 2020 has pretty much sucked for everyone, it’s been particularly hard on folks in Nova Scotia,” Landsberg said. “The goal of #SickNotWeak is always to offer a different take on mental health – one that’s more real and less clinical. So hosting something for folks who have been through so much already this year was a no-brainer for us.”

The virtual Kitchen Party is free for people to attend through the #SickNotWeak website, as well as the organizations Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“People around here need a great big virtual hug,” said Quinn McCarthy, of the Bible Hill Kinsmen. “I’m really excited to see so many great people coming together to help people here in central Nova Scotia get through what has been a really tough year so far.”

“The last thing people need right now is some preachy, clinical mental health discussion,” Landsberg added. “#SickNotWeak doesn’t do that. We’re here to help people feel connected and supported.”

Since the beginning of the year, the province, and Colchester County in particular, has endured a number of unprecedented tragedies. While dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Nova Scotians have had to deal with the nation’s largest mass shooting that began in Portapique, the crash of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone that claimed two local lives, the loss of Halifax native Capt. Jennifer Casey in a Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbird crash, and other local events.