McCALLUM SETTLEMENT – Don’t be alarmed if you see or hear increased military presence in the McCallum Settlement area later this week.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be in the area for training from Aug. 15 to 20.

Residents and the general public may see an increase in military activity in the surrounding areas during the exercise, which will see weapons, blank ammunition, and pyrotechnics used.

There may be increased levels of noise and personnel associated with this training.

There will also be military vehicle convoys on highways and local roadways. These convoys will have minimal anticipated impact on traffic. Members of the public are asked to follow safety instructions should they approach or encounter soldiers and vehicles during this training.

The Department of Natural Defence says type of realistic training is required to ensure the operational effectiveness of the Canadian Armed Forces.