MILLBROOK – A business on Millbrook First Nation has been issued a $7,500 summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act.

The Millbrook RCMP charged the business for failing to comply with Part I of the act, and remaining open as a non-essential business.

A press release issued about the ticket says the RCMP gave the business owner repeated warnings to close the business, “yet it remained open.”

In line with the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act, Nova Scotia RCMP and its law enforcement partners are continuing to encourage and promote compliance with the steps outlined by the Chief Medical Officer of Health to reduce the spread of COVID-19.