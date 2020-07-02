MILLBROOK – A 31-year-old man from Millbrook is facing an aggravated assault charge after what police are calling a violent altercation.

Along with the aggravated assault charge, Aaron Joseph Cope has also been charged with two counts of breaching a probation order.

Shortly after midnight June 29, Millbrook RCMP responded to a call that an injured man needed assistance. Upon arrival, police found the victim and determined he had been injured by another man during an altercation. The victim sustained serious injuries.

Cope was arrested shortly after the initial call to police. He appeared in provincial court in Truro and was remanded into custody. He was expected to return to court on July 2.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.