BIBLE HILL – A nine-and-a-half-year-old miniature pinscher named Zoe is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a gunshot wound in the weekend massacre that began in Portapique.

Dr. Jennifer McKay performed surgery on Zoe at the Central Nova Animal Hospital in Bible Hill on Sunday.

“She came in with some pretty extensive wounds, mainly to her back end,” said Dr. Candace Zwicker, noting the wound went from Zoe’s tail up to about the mid-thigh or chest area. “It was affecting her muscle, and there was a large section of skin missing.”

For about an hour, McKay worked on Zoe, who was the family pet of Jamie and Greg Blair, both of whom were killed during the rampage.

“It will take Zoe a good two weeks to heal. She has a drain under her skin for about three or four days, so she’ll be with us for a little while before going home to a family member,” said Zwicker.

“Overall, Zoe seems to be comfortable here, and she’s been eating well.”

On the animal hospital’s page on Facebook, the post on Zoe indicates they’ve gotten a number of people wanting to make donations to the vet bill. The hospital, however, is covering the bill and is instead encouraging people to consider donating to the families affected by the tragedy.