TRURO – The news of Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil’s resignation came as a shock to many people earlier this week.

Karen Casey, MLA for Colchester North, says she was surprised the announcement came when it did, more so than the fact it was made.

“I know when looking back, 17 years is a long time in politics,” said Casey, about how long McNeil has been an elected official. “The numbers in the polls are high for him, the party, and the government. I respect the decision he made.”

For the past 15 years, Casey has been representing constituents at the provincial level with different parties, and under different governments.

She says McNeil has been one of the best premiers she’s worked with.

“The strength I see in him, in his ability to demonstrate and feel respect for caucus is by far the best I’ve experienced,” she said. “As an MLA, you take the concerns of constituents to the caucus table and Premier McNeil always listens, he always cares, and he shows that mutual respect. Your opinion is valued, and you are respected.”

Casey was first elected MLA in 2006 as a Progressive Conservative, and re-elected in 2009. She served as interim leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia from June 24, 2009, to Aug. 16, 2010. In January 2011, she left the PC caucus and joined the Liberals. In 2013 and 2017, she was elected as a Liberal MLA for the riding.

When asked if Casey would be seeking the leadership of the provincial Liberal Party, she said McNeil is still the leader. McNeil said he would stay in position until a new party leader was chosen, which could take months.

“He is still leader, he is still Premier, and there is still going to be a fall sitting,” Casey said. “A lot of things have to happen before a new leader is chosen.”

She said it’s too soon to make any decision as to whether she would run for party leadership.

Larry Harrison, the PC MLA for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley since 2013, said in an email McNeil’s announcement came as a surprise.

“We as a province have gone through many tough circumstances in the last number of years, no more so than this past six months,” Harrison said. “I do appreciate the enormous pressure that these circumstances can bring to bear on the leader of this province. Being premier can be a thankless job and as the opposition, we may not have agreed with some of the decisions made, however we did what we could to push back.”

Harrison said McNeil wasn’t afraid to put himself out there, nor was he afraid to make some unpopular decisions.

“I do respect his love for this province and his courage in the face of much opposition. He gave a lot to this province and the level at which he gave had to take a heavy toll on himself and his family.”

In wishing McNeil well upon his resignation, Harrison said he knows the premier will do well, “because of his passion in everything he takes on.”

Dave Ritcey, elected as the MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River for the Progressive Conservatives in a by-election earlier this year, has yet to have a sitting of the legislature due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I respect anyone who dedicates 17 years to public service,” Ritcey said in an email. “I want to extend my thanks and best wishes to Premier McNeil following his decision to resign as premier.”