MASSTOWN – Anyone without symptoms of COVID-19 and still wanting to be tested can do so in Masstown today, Jan. 28.

The province’s mobile units will be at The Peg, 10675 Highway 2, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Public Health’s units give rural residents easier access to testing, as well as detect new cases before the coronavirus moves into communities where there are currently no active cases or potential exposures.

Testing at the mobile units is available to all ages and is for those who:

have no symptoms

are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19

are not isolating because of travel outside of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador

Important notes:

You do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your results.

The testing method is standard PCR swab or Swish and Gargle for children up to age 18. Preparation is required for gargle testing (http://www.iwk.nshealth.ca/COVID-19/testing#gargle).

Please bring your health card, if you have one.

You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.

Please do not come to the drop-in site if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, please book an appointment online by visiting: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en.

Along with the mobile units, there are 28 regular COVID-19 testing sites in Nova Scotia. Locations can be found online at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting. Residents can book an appointment at any testing site across the province.