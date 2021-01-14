TRURO – With the increase in potential COVID-19 exposure sites identified in the Truro area over the last few days, the province’s mobile health testing units will be in the town on Jan. 14.

The mobile units offer drop-in testing for people who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19; aren’t a close contact of a person with COVID-19; aren’t isolating because of travel outside of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., or Newfoundland and Labrador.

People who were at any of the potential exposure sites announced recently, or those who have symptoms, are to book a test immediately online at covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca.

The newest potential exposure location, as well as exposure on a flight, announced Jan. 13:

Truro Horsemen’s Club, 288 Main St., Bible Hill – Jan. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 24.

Air Canada flight 614 travelling on Jan. 7 from Toronto (2:18 p.m.) to Halifax (5:22 p.m.). Passengers in rows 1- 4 seats A, C, and D are asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 21.

The mobile health units will be at the Nova Scotia Community College Truro campus, 36 Arthur St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. People are to look for signs and register at the mobile health unit vans located in the parking lot. Testing will be done in the lobby of the cafeteria.

Those going for a mobile test are to bring their provincial health card with them.

Additional dates may be added for mobile testing.

Those tested at the mobile units don’t have to self-isolate while waiting for results. Testing is done by the standard PCR swab.

Standard (PCR) testing is regularly available by appointment in Northern Zone at the following locations:

Truro COVID-19 Testing – 625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

Truro Farmers Market – 15 Young St., Truro

Pictou County Assessment Centre – 678 East River Rd., New Glasgow

Amherst COVID-19 Testing – 34 Prince Arthur St., Amherst

Appointments at these locations can be scheduled by completing a COVID-19 self-assessment online.