STEWIACKE – Residents in the Stewiacke area have the opportunity this week to be tested for COVID-19.

Public Health’s mobile test units will be at the community centre on Trunk 2 in Stewiacke from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 10-12.

The mobile units move to various communities throughout the province in an effort to keep COVID-19 under control. The units provide residents in rural and remote areas, as well as those who may experience barriers in regards to testing elsewhere, easier access to testing.

Those wishing to be tested at the mobile units are encouraged to use the self-assessment online at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting to pre-book an appointment. Appointments can also be made by calling 811. Drop-in testing at the mobile units is based on capacity.

If using the mobile units:

You do not have to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless you have symptoms.

Testing method is standard PCR swab or swish and gargle for children up to age 18. Preparation is required for gargle testing and instructions can be found online.

Bring your health card if you have one.

Dress accordingly, as waiting outside is a possibility.

Anyone with symptoms in the previous 48 hours can be tested at the mobile unit, however an appointment is a must.

Residents in the province can be tested at any of the 28 sites across the province. Self-assessments can be done online or by calling 811.