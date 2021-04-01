MASSTOWN – Residents near Masstown wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can do so at the province’s mobile testing unit on April 3.

The unit will be available for pre-booked appointments, as well as drop-in if capacity allows, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at The Peg (old Fletcher Farm property).

Appointments can be booked online by completing the self-assessment at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting. Those without internet access can call 811.

When visiting the mobile unit:

Unless you have symptoms, you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your result.

The testing method is standard PCR swab or swish and gargle for children and youth up to age 18. Preparation is required for gargle testing. View instructions.

Please bring your health card if you have one.

You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.

Testing is free.

If, in the past 48 hours, you have had, or are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you can still get tested at the mobile unit, however, you must book your appointment so the team knows when to expect you.

Do not attend the mobile unit if you have:

travelled outside of N.S., N.B., or P.E.I. in the last 14 days

been at a potential exposure site

been identified by Public Health that you are a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19

Anyone in Nova Scotia can book an appointment at any of the 28 testing sites across the province by doing a self-assessment online (https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en) or by calling 811.