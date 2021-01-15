TRURO – The province’s mobile health units will be in Truro on Jan. 15, for the second straight day.

The units were deployed to the area following a number of potential COVID-19 exposure sites were identified. They provide rapid testing for those without symptoms, aren’t a close contact of anyone with COVID-19, and aren’t isolating due to travelling outside Nova Scotia, P.E.I., or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Anyone who was at the potential exposure sites during the specific dates and times are to book an appointment by visiting http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.

Testing is available to everyone, regardless of whether they attended any of the potential exposure sites.

Drop-in testing at the mobile units will be available for a second day at the Nova Scotia Community College Truro campus, 36 Arthur St., from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. People are asked to look for the signs and register at the mobile unit vans located in the parking lot. Testing will take place in the lobby of the cafeteria.

Those who get tested at the mobile units do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results. Testing is done by the standard PCR swab, or gargle for children up to age 18. Those attending the units are to bring their health card if they have one.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the drop-in site. Instead, book an appointment online.

Standard COVID-19 is available by appointment for anyone in the Northern Zone at:

Truro COVID-19 Testing – 625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

Truro Farmers Market – 15 Young St., Truro

Pictou County Assessment Centre – 678 East River Rd., New Glasgow

Amherst COVID-19 Testing – 34 Prince Arthur St., Amherst

Appointments at these locations can be scheduled by completing a COVID-19 self-assessment online.