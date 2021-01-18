TRURO – The province’s mobile health units remain in Truro for another two days of rapid testing for COVID-19.

The units will be at the Best Western Glengarry from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Jan. 18 and 19. With this extension, area residents can book appointments to avoid waiting in a line. Appointments can be booked for Monday and Tuesday, January 18-19 by filling out the self-assessment online at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en, or if you don’t have access to the internet, by calling 811. Drop-in testing is still available, however, people are being encouraged to book an appointment.

Anyone who was at any of the potential exposure sites announced recently should immediately book a test for one of the regular test sites, not the mobile units.

Testing at the mobile units is available for those who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19, or are not isolating due to travel outside N.S., P.E.I., or N.L.

Important notes: