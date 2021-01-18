TRURO – The province’s mobile health units remain in Truro for another two days of rapid testing for COVID-19.
The units will be at the Best Western Glengarry from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Jan. 18 and 19. With this extension, area residents can book appointments to avoid waiting in a line. Appointments can be booked for Monday and Tuesday, January 18-19 by filling out the self-assessment online at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en, or if you don’t have access to the internet, by calling 811. Drop-in testing is still available, however, people are being encouraged to book an appointment.
Anyone who was at any of the potential exposure sites announced recently should immediately book a test for one of the regular test sites, not the mobile units.
Testing at the mobile units is available for those who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19, or are not isolating due to travel outside N.S., P.E.I., or N.L.
Important notes:
- If you were at one of the potential exposure sites, please carefully read the self-isolation directions as they may differ from one site to another.
- The testing method is standard PCR swab or Gargle for children up to age 18 (see how to prepare your child for testing here).
- Please bring your health card with you, if you have one.
- You may have to wait in line outside, please dress accordingly.
- Please do not come to the drop-in site if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, please book an appointment online by visiting: covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca.