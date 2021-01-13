TRURO – Another seven locations in the Truro area have been flagged as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone present at the locations during the same date and time are asked to book a test immediately, regardless of whether symptoms are present. Booking can be done online at covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ or by calling 811.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 are required to self-isolate while waiting for testing or results. Those without symptoms do not need to self-isolate.

Dates and locations are:

Shoppers Drug Mart, 106 Robie St., Truro – Jan. 4 between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Jan. 7 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 21.

Canadian Tire, 90 Robie St., Truro – Jan. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 19.

Atlantic Superstore, 46 Elm St., Truro) – Jan. 5 between noon and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 19.

Walmart, 140 Wade Rd., Truro- Jan. 5 between 8:00 a.m. and noon. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 19.

“The Store” (formerly Grant’s Grocery), 1117 Highway 311, North River – Jan. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 19.

Shur-Gain Feeds and Needs, 50 Juniper St., Truro – Jan. 7 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 21.

Global Pet Foods, 68 Robie St., Truro – Jan. 7 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 21.

There are also two flights Nova Scotia Health Public Health has identified as potential exposure sites. Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Air Canada flight 614 travelling on Jan. 5 from Toronto (2:31 p.m.) to Halifax (5:45 p.m.). Passengers in rows 12-18 seats A-D are asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 19.

Air Canada flight 624 travelling on Jan. 8 from Toronto (9:30 p.m.) to Halifax (Jan. 9 at 12:30 a.m.). Passengers in rows 3-16 seats A-D are asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 23.

Please remember:

Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so. Please book an appointment online and do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.

All potential exposure notifications are available online at http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.