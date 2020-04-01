TRURO – Unfortunately, it’s not an April Fool’s Day prank – the province has another 26 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

As of April 1, Nova Scotia has 173 confirmed cases. The new cases were within more than 1,000 tests completed within 24 hours at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab.

While most cases in Nova Scotia are connected to travel or a known case, as reported previously, there is one confirmed case of community transmission and more cases are expected to present.

Of the 26 new cases of COVID-19, one is a staff member at The Magnolia residential care home in Enfield. That makes three staff members and two residents of The Magnolia who have tested positive. The residents are in isolation and staff members are isolating at home. All residents are being monitored for symptoms including temperature checks twice daily.

To date, two other nursing homes in Nova Scotia each have one staff member who has tested positive. They are isolating at home and appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place at facilities across the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 6,591 negative test results and 173 confirmed cases. Those cases range in age from under 10 to over 80. Five individuals are currently in hospital. Eleven individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the online assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, hand washing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .