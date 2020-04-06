TRURO – The province saw its highest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases with 31 announced on Monday after being confirmed on Sunday.

This brings the total cases in Nova Scotia to 293. A total of 55 cases were announced over the weekend.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 650 Nova Scotia tests on April 5, the day before the lab was to being 24/7 operations. With community spread being confirmed, the province’s strategy continues to be adjusted. That adjustment includes offering testing around the clock.

To date, Nova Scotia has 10,218 negative test results and 293 positive COVID-19 test results. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Of those confirmed, 10 individuals are currently in hospital. Sixty-four individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

For more information on case data, visit https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

Over the weekend, the province announced a number of options to help complete additional testing in communities.

“This virus is in our communities, it’s dangerous and it’s up to all of us to slow it down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release. “Expanding testing will help us identify and respond more quickly to spread in communities but the best defence continues to be following the public health orders. People need to stay home.”

Four expanded testing options include:

temporary primary assessment centres: will be established in communities with more known cases. The first temporary assessment centre opened April 5 in Elmsdale. Like the other assessment centres, people must be referred by 811. Those directed to an assessment centre will have a physical assessment onsite and swabbed if appropriate

mobile assessment centre: the Nova Scotia Health Authority is working on a mobile assessment centre. Once operational, the centre could be brought into communities temporarily to do assessment and testing

EHS assessment units: there are now two mobile units, one in the Halifax Regional Municipality and one for the most populated areas of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, staffed by paramedics trained to do at-home testing. They will be used for people who have mobility issues and cannot get to an assessment centre or in situations where a cluster of testing needs to be done, for example at a long-term care home. When someone is referred to an assessment centre via 811, it will be determined whether an EHS assessment unit should be used

expanded lab capacity: to accommodate the increase in testing, starting April 6, the QEII Health Sciences Centre Microbiology Lab will move to full 24-hour operations. The lab will be capable of processing more than 1,000 tests per day.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, hand washing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.