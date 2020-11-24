TRURO – Close to 40 new COVID-19 cases were announced Nov. 24, the same day the provincial government announced it was implementing restrictions throughout Nova Scotia and Halifax Regional Municipality.

Thirty-seven new cases were announced on Nov. 24, bringing the active cases to 81. Of the new cases, 35 are in the Central Zone; one is in the Northern Zone and connected to the Central Zone; one is at Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning in the Western Zone. The school is closed for the remainder of the week, with students to continue learning from home.

“We need to flip the switch on COVID-19 right now,” said McNeil in a press release. “COVID-19 is moving quickly in Halifax, and we need to stop it from spreading further into Nova Scotia. We must bring COVID-19 under control before our health system is overwhelmed and it infects our most vulnerable citizens. Stopping the spread is fully up to us.”

As of 12:01 a.m. Nov 26, the new restrictions come into force. They’ll remain for two weeks, unless the government extends them.

When it comes to non-essential travel, Nova Scotians are asked to avoid travelling in and out of western and central Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM from Hubbards to and including Porters Lake, as well as the communities up to Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke in Hants County). Boundaries can be found online at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/. Non-essential travel to other Atlantic Provinces is also being asked to be put on hold.

Across the province, restrictions include:

no visitors other than volunteers or designated caregivers to long-term care facilities, and Adult Residential and Regional Rehabilitation centres licensed by the Department of Community Services

sports teams can only play locally or regionally

no extracurricular activities between schools

In the western and central parts of Halifax Regional Municipality, restrictions include:

a gathering limit in public of five, or up to the number of members of an immediate family in a household

mandatory masks in common areas of multi-unit residential buildings

restaurants and licenced establishments are closed to in-person dining

retail stores can have no more than 25 per cent of allowable capacity of shoppers and staff

no in-person dining or tastings at distilleries, wineries, or breweries, and those businesses must follow retail rules in their stores

organized sports, recreational, athletic, arts and cultural, and faith-based activities are suspended

fitness and recreational facilities – non and for profit – are closed

libraries and museums are closed, as well as the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

casino and First Nations gaming establishments are closed

stronger enforcement of illegal gatherings, including ticketing all attendees

Remaining open include schools, after-school programs, and childcare. Certain personal services such as hairstylists, estheticians, and nail salons in western and central HRM will continue to offer services, except those that can’t be done while a customer is masked.

Those in long-term facilities – including staff, residents, volunteers, and caregivers – in HRM will undergo bi-weekly testing voluntarily beginning Nov. 27.

“COVID-19 loves social and group activities because it can spread quickly and easily,” said Dr. Strang. “These measures are targeted to reduce the situations in which COVID-19 thrives. Go to work or go to school, then go home and stay there. One family member can shop for necessities. It will likely get worse before it gets better so don’t falter in following public health measures.”

For anyone who has or had a fever or new cough in the past 48 hours, or experiencing two or more of sore throat, runny nose/nasal congestion, headache, and shortness of breath can visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment. Online booking for COVID-19 testing appointments is available for Nova Scotians getting a test at all primary assessment centres or at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.