TRURO – A total of 14 local schools will soon have an automated external defibrillator (AED) on site.

The provincial government announced on March 16 it was spending $700,000 on AEDs for those public schools without one.

Jennifer Rodgers, communications manager with the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education, says the ordering process for the AEDs is already underway.

“These would be installed as soon as they arrive,” Rodgers said in an email. “Training is included in First Aid training and each unit has audio and visual prompts that make them easy and safe to use in an emergency.”

In Colchester County, schools receiving AEDs under the provincial funding include:

Bible Hill Consolidated School

Brookfield Elementary

Central Colchester Junior High School

Chiganois Elementary School

Cobequid Consolidated Elementary School

Debert Elementary School

Great Village Elementary School

Harmony Heights Elementary

Hilden Elementary

Redcliff Middle School

Truro Elementary School

Truro Junior High School

Valley Elementary School

Winding River Consolidated

In a government press release about the funding, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Derek Mombourquette says school buildings are the heart of the community, often used during evenings and weekends by various organizations and groups.

“Everyone who enters one of our schools should be confident that a life-saving defibrillator is nearby,” he said in the press release. “It is my hope that the defibrillators will never have to be used, but seconds count in a cardiac emergency and having these devices available may save someone’s life.”

A number of public schools throughout the province, including in Colchester County, already have an AED on site. The funding will go toward purchasing devices that don’t have one. The province is purchasing a total of 350 for public schools.

Defibrillators are used in the event of a cardiac arrest. They analyze the heart’s rhythm, delivering an electric shock to help return it to a more effective rhythm.

The province has a database linked to the Emergency Health Services (EHS) Medical Communications Centre software. The database allows EHS staff to direct those who call 911 to the closest defibrillator during a cardiac arrest.

Once the schools’ AEDs are installed, they’ll be included in the provincial database.