TRURO – Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke is coming home to Truro on June 25.

Pyke was one of six Canadian Armed Forces members who died in a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea on April 29.

Captain Brenden MacDonald, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, and Master Corporal Matthew Cousins will arrive home in Halifax on the same day as Pyke’s return. The homecoming for Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough took place on May 11 and the homecoming for Captain Kevin Hagen will be held in Victoria, B.C., on June 27.

The Pyke family will be joined by military and civilian dignitaries in a police-escorted motorcade from the Halifax International Airport to the Mattatall-Varner Funeral Home in Truro. The MacDonald, Miron-Morin, and Cousins families will be escorted from the airport to the Atlantic Funeral Home in Dartmouth.

The motorcades are expected to depart the airport at 6:45 p.m.

The Canadian Armed Forces is asking those who wish to honour Sub-Lieutenant Pyke to do so while adhering to restrictions, including physical distancing, in place due to the coronavirus.

“While the CAF understands and recognizes Canadians’ grief and the need to mourn at this difficult time, we ask it is done so in a way that protects the health and safety of everyone,” reads a release on the Royal Canadian Air Force’s website.

The motorcycle procession is by invitation only. Riders wanting to pay respects are asked to line the route and not join the procession when it passes. The public and media are also asked to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve their loss.

The planned motorcade route for SLt Pyke: