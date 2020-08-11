NORTH RIVER – A 61-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a collision on Highway 311 in North River on Aug. 10.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Colchester District RCMP, Emergency Health Services paramedics, and fire fighters responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Hwy. 311 where the motorcycle went off the road and struck a pole. The driver, a 61-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended, and the highway was closed for several hours. It has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.