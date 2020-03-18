TRURO – Local municipal buildings are closed to the public due to concerns with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The Municipality of Colchester County has closed all its buildings to the public until further notice, including recreational facilities. Recreational programming has been cancelled until further notice.

During the closures, the county’s essential services – sewer and water maintenance, snow removal, critical road repairs, building inspection, and bill processing – will continue.

Because of the closures, the Low-Income Municipal Tax Assistance Program deadline has be extended to May 29.

For the latest information about Colchester County services, visit the municipality’s website at www.colchester.ca or call 902-897-3160.

The Town of Truro has also closed town hall to the public. Signs are in place at each entrance with information for who to talk to about any issues. The town’s phone lines will remain open, and all inquiries can be directed to 902-895-4484.

Additional restrictions are also being implemented at the Truro Police Service to prevent individuals entering the lobby area unless cleared to do so. All non-essential services, such as criminal record checks, have been temporarily suspended. Anyone with questions should call the police station (902-895-5351) instead of showing up in person.

The Nova Scotia RCMP has also suspended front counter service at its detachments temporarily. RCMP members and staff remain at work.

The temporary suspension includes services such as criminal record and vulnerable sector checks, fingerprinting, general inquiries, and motor vehicle accident reports.

For those living in RCMP jurisdiction and needing to speak to the police regarding non-emergencies, contact your nearest detachment (found online at http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/detach/en/find/NS) to speak with staff.