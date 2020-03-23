TRURO – Parks within Colchester County have been closed in accordance to the province’s state of emergency declaration in response to COVID-19.

The Town of Truro has closed all its parks, playgrounds, sports fields/courts, and trails under their ownership, until further notice.

A release issued by the town states all their trail networks within the Town of Truro will be closed.

“While it is understood that the Provincial position is not to close single trail networks, all of the trails within the Town of Truro, notwithstanding a small portion of the Cobequid Trail, is located within a park. Therefore, it is the position of the Town of Truro, to also close all trail networks within the Town of Truro,” reads the release.

On the Municipality of Colchester County’s website, its parks and the corresponding parking lots are closed until further notice.

“Municipal trails can only be utilized while complying with legally enforceable social distance measures,” reads the county’s release. “Parking lots used for accessing trails are closed and are not to be used.

“Anyone entering Provincial or Municipal Parks or their parking lots during the State of Emergency is subject to a summary conviction and fines between $500 and $10,000 per incident.”

On the Stewiacke Recreation page on Facebook, the town is closing its trails, including the Stewiacke River Country Trail, Dennis Park Loop, and John Crawford, as well as the Stewiacke Recreation Grounds, and Dennis Park.