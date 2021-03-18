TRURO – Community input will be integral to the success of the municipality’s new climate plan.

The Municipality of Colchester County’s Carbon-Free Colchester Community Energy & Emissions plan, which has been in development over several months, will lay out the county’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades. The plan will include specific actions for sectors to improve efficiency while reducing energy consumption and reliance on fossil fuels.

This past June, the municipality engaged the Sustainability Solutions Group out of Tatamagouche for assistance in the project. A Carbon-Free Colchester Advisory Committee—made up of community, business, agriculture, forestry, non-profit and energy representatives—supports the project team.

Input from the community will determine the plan’s success; the community, including individuals, businesses, institutions and industries will be key players in the plan’s implementation.

Members of the community will have a chance to learn about the project and contribute to the implementation strategy at an upcoming virtual public workshop. Those participating in the workshop can give feedback on proposed programming and policies, as well as share ideas for initiatives or actions.

As part of the plan, the project team has already established an inventory of baseline emissions using current energy consumption data. Emissions levels through to 2050 have been predicted to create a business-as-usual scenario.

Using baseline modelling results, residential buildings and heavy industry have the most significant emissions in the county, with 24 per cent and 20.5 per cent, respectively. Agriculture follows at 18.2 per cent and transportation at 17.4 per cent. Industrial, commercial and institutional buildings come in at 11.7 per cent.

A low carbon scenario is the next step, modelling the community’s emissions to 2050. Input from the community through the workshop will help determine what actions should be taken to meet targets.

Along with its impacts on the environment, the plan is expected to result in economic and social benefits for the community, such as energy cost savings, more comfortable homes and green job creation.

The project’s public implementation workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 24 via Zoom (https://bit.ly/3eM1GuY).

More information on the project, including updates when available, can be found on the Carbon-Free Colchester website or the municipality’s website.