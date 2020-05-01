TRURO – It’s what the fishers wanted, and now they’re able to get out with their fishing poles.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced the easing of some public health restrictions around COVID-19.

“We know that getting outdoors for recreation is important for people’s physical and mental health,” said Premier McNeil, in a press release. “That’s why we are easing some restrictions, while still keeping the majority of our public health directives in place to continue fighting the virus. But I need to be clear: if we see an increase in positive cases or people not continuing to adhere to all the public health measures, the restrictions will return.”

Existing public health directives around social distancing and social gatherings remain in place. People must keep two metres apart and not gather in groups of more than five.

The initial steps are:

provincial and municipal parks can reopen, but playground equipment will continue to be off limits

trails are allowed to open

people are allowed to use and visit community gardens

garden centres, nurseries and similar businesses can open

sportfishing is permitted from shore or boat, but fishing derbies are not allowed

people can attend boating, yacht or sailing clubs for the purpose of preparing boats for use

golf driving ranges can open, including those at golf clubs, but the course must remain closed; golf clubs can perform necessary maintenance and preparations for opening

people can use their cottages. Use is restricted to one household unit at a time, travel must be directly to the cottage and back, and travelling back and forth frequently from cottage and primary residence is discouraged

provincial and private campgrounds remain closed, but they can perform necessary maintenance and preparations for opening. An exception is recreational vehicles parked year-round at private campgrounds, which can be used but must follow the same rules as cottages

drive-in religious services will be allowed, as long as people stay in their cars, they are parked two metres apart and there are no interactions between people in cars or between people in cars and others

These measures take effect immediately.

Details on these adjustments can be found at, https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/.

Further easing of restrictions will depend on how Nova Scotians do with the new adjustments, as well as how they comply and the impact the virus continues to have on the public’s health.

“We can’t let our guards down. We need to continue to flatten the curve,” said Dr. Strang.

A phased plan to further lift public health restrictions is under development. It is based on science and the timing of each phase will be determined by the result to the easing of restrictions.