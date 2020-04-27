TRURO – The province has seen 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Another 27 cases were identified on April 26 among the 645 tests done completed that day.

“We will get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each another,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release issued April 27. “Please continue to reach out to your loved ones, be there for those who are grieving or having a difficult time and know that we will come through this.”

“Aggressive and accessible testing remains a critical part of Nova Scotia’s fight against COVID-19. We need to identify and treat as many cases as we can,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “If you have two of these symptoms – fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose or headache – please visit the 811 website. If you do not have internet access then please call 811.”

As of April 26, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 198 residents and 95 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 26,231 negative test results, 900 positive COVID-19 test results, and 24 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Twelve individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Five-hundred and nine individuals have now recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.