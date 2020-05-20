TRURO – Nova Scotia has announced one new cases of COVID-19, and one new death in relation to the virus.

The death occurred at Northwood, a long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality, bringing the province’s death total to 57.

As of May 20, Nova Scotia has 1,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one new case having been identified the previous day.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 353 Nova Scotia tests on May 19 and is operating 24-hours.

There are two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 19 residents and three staff with active cases. One other facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 36,656 negative test results, 1,045 positive COVID-19 test results, and 57 deaths. Eight individuals are in hospital, four of those in ICU, and 956 individuals have recovered

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.