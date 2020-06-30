TRURO – A new case of COVID-19 has been identified in the province after 20 days without one.

The new case was identified among the 203 tests completed June 29. The new case is related to travel and the individual had been self-isolating since returning to the province, as required.

“While we’ve made great progress in reducing the transmission of COVID-19, the reality is Nova Scotia will see more cases,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “I ask everyone to continue doing everything they can to keep COVID-19 at bay by respecting the rules and following public health advice.”

“Today’s case shows that we cannot be complacent about this virus,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. “Living with COVID-19 is part of our new normal and no one should let their guard down. It remains vitally important for people to practice physical distancing wherever possible and wear a mask when this is difficult, follow all public health directives on how people can gather, staying home if unwell and practice good hand washing and cleaning.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 53,544 negative test results, 1,062 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and one active COVID-19 case, with 998 cases being resolved. Two people remain in hospital, but both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved.