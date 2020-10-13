SHUBENACADIE – Two women have come together to create a new non-profit organization that centres around trauma.

Vida Woodworth and Margaret Mauger have opened After Trauma Empowerment Network in Shubenacadie to serve residents of East Hants and surrounding areas. They aim to improve the quality of life of individuals, families, and communities affected by trauma.

“We really saw a need in the community for this type of work,” said Margaret Mauger, a counselling therapist who recently left the Colchester Sexual Assault Centre after nine years. “Where do people in this area go who have experienced trauma?”

Over the past seven months, Mauger and Woodworth – a teacher originally who then found a passion at sexual health centres – both agree residents in the small communities, as well as throughout the province, have been traumatized, whether by the recent coronavirus pandemic or Canada’s largest mass shooting, or other trauma.

“Our province is a place that’s certainly not immune to it,” said Mauger. “So we came up with the idea of a not-for-profit.”

Since the beginning of the year, Mauger has been meeting with clients on a voluntary basis. Over the past several months, the centre has registered with joint stocks, a volunteer board of directors has been put into place, and an office has been created at 2830 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. It’s currently only open by appointment with counselling therapy, support, educations, and outreach available. Services are also offered via the telephone or virtually.

“And if somebody is looking for something we don’t offer, we’re trying to keep up-to-date with services others are offering so hopefully we know where they can access it. We can provide referrals,” said Woodworth.

While the centre will be available primarily for local residents, Mauger and Woodworth have already been receiving calls from people in other communities.

“There aren’t a lot of places where someone can access this kind of support or information, especially for free,” said Woodworth, adding similar organizations oftentimes have long waitlists. “We’re open to saying yes if the person can get here. We get calls from everywhere.”

Just two weeks ago, Mauger was in the Oxford area to meet with a client, and residents of Cape Breton have already contacted about services being offered. Cape Breton is a place Mauger would love to see a satellite office created in a few years’ time.

“We are overwhelmed with ideas,” said Mauger. “We have a lot of ideas and we would love to have the resources to create these ideas.”

Mauger has applied for funding through local Community Health Boards, in the hopes of creating a peer support program that would offer training and peer support within the community.

The women are also planning to network with Indigenous and Black communities, as well as other organizations that have been providing services in the area already, and even those that haven’t.

“These are people we know well, whom we can call upon,” said Woodworth.

The centre is a safe space for LGBTT2IQQ* individuals and their allies, and services are available to those of all ages. Parental consent is required for those under the age of 16. The space is also pet-friendly.

One of the things Mauger hopes to do through the After Trauma Empowerment Network is help community become trauma informed.

She said people should be aware that those they’re interacting with may have been traumatized and to think about the words and actions used so as to not re-traumatize them.

“It makes for healthier relationships and communities,” said Mauger.

Woodworth says when she walks into a room with even one other person – no matter who that person is – she knows it’s possible that person has experienced or is still experiencing trauma.

“You need to be careful not to use language or to ask them to do thing that could re-traumatize them,” she said. “When you do that, it’s interesting to see how many people share something or reach out for support for something they still need.

“That’s how it creates a safe space.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some of the services are limited, however Mauger and Woodworth are trying to come up with creative ways of reaching those who may need their services. They’re looking at creating brochures people can take home with them, or information to be found online. They would love to include youth in creating educational items for young people, and want to hear from people in Indigenous and Black communities as to what’s needed.

A weekly group has also been running since the summer for women, with no set topic.

“It’s just a place to come and just be,” said Woodworth, adding she’d love to see more groups, whether for parents or men. “Anything is possible.”

They’re also hoping to form partnerships with organizations in the community, including churches.

“It’s never been more evident in our province just how many people are being affected by trauma,” Woodworth said.

For more information on the After Trauma Empowerment Network, visit atenns.ca, email info@atenns.ca, or call 902-758-3967.

Nova Scotia Strong Quilt of Hope

The After Trauma Empowerment Network is selling tickets on a quilt made by Margaret Mauger.

The quilt, which features the province of Nova Scotia in its tartan with ‘Nova Scotia Strong’ included, is Mauger’s first quilt she’s ever made.

“It came out of a compulsion, a need to do something when the mass shooting happened,” she said. “It deeply affected our communities. I felt the energy with people in the province. We had never seen something like this before.”

Going out into the community in the days and months following the tragedy, Mauger said she could feel the heavy sadness and shock.

“In needing to cope, I channeled my emotions and energy into something productive,” she said, adding she sketched it out and lost herself in the project for the next three months. “I don’t know how many hours went into it, but it was a lot of evenings with hockey and music.”

Tickets are $5 each or 6/$20 until Nov. 27. The draw will take place Nov. 29, 2 p.m., at Shooters Bar and Grill in Shubenacadie. All money raised will go toward the centre’s programming and services.

Another quilt is already in the works to honour African Heritage Month early next year.

Tickets on the Nova Scotia Strong Quilt of Hope are available for purchase (cash only) at: