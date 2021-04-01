TRURO – Growing membership will be a key focus of the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce in the coming year.

During the chamber’s annual general meeting held March 24, president-elect Matthew Mossman addressed about 50 people joining the online forum, sharing that growth in membership is key to the organization’s future sustainability.

“Like any business, we need to have a plan to sustain…we must look at growing our membership,” said Mossman. “When you introduce yourself to another business person, please let them know you’re with the chamber. You never know where the conversation may lead.”

This was the first time in history the meeting was held online rather than in person, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mossman said the pandemic has had an impact on the local business community and the chamber is ready, willing and able to continue to provide assistance.

“Help for business is still needed today and will be for some time,” said the newly-elected president. “We have a wonderful group of people coming onto our board with experience, knowledge and love for our community to help achieve our goals.”

Outgoing president Ron Smith concluded his second, one-year term in the position amid the pandemic. He acknowledged businesses faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, but added that hard work and creative, collaborative spirit continues to propel the Truro Colchester region towards new heights.

“Never have I been as proud to be associated with the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce as I have been over the past year,” said the outgoing president. “The chamber staff, executive, volunteer board members and stakeholders have truly stepped up to demonstrate what support for business is all about.”

Smith said the chamber reacted quickly to support business throughout the pandemic including being a reliable source of information and connecting people with supports they needed.

The chamber currently has more than 450 members and is the second largest chamber of commerce in Nova Scotia.

During 2020, the chamber coordinated projects related to tourism, economic development, mentorship and E-commerce directly investing more than $225,000 into the local community in support of business.

“Through creative program development, funding was awarded to allow the chamber to financially support local businesses that either had no online presence or needed to improve their online shopping processes,” said Smith. “A game changer for many, including at least one business more than 100 years old, proving we all adapt to survive, with a little help.”

Mossman, a sales manager with Truro-based Bell Media, and Smith, manager of business development, at Old Fletcher Farm Property Limited, will be joined on the executive committee by vice-president Karen Baillie, owner of Elegant Steps; second vice-president Carole Fisher, owner of Ditch Doctor Drainage Solutions; treasurer Cyndi MacLean, senior accountant, MacQuarries Pharmasave; and Solicitor George White, managing partner, Patterson Law.

For more information about chamber programs and services visit www.trurocolchesterchamber.com.