DEBERT – Rosalynd Coulter thought it was a shame the children’s books she collected for her grandchildren weren’t being opened.

So, Coulter decided to bring those books, and many others, to the residents and visitors to Debert through the Hunters Glen Public Free Children’s Library.

“I love books, especially children’s books, and children should be reading,” said Coulter, originally from Tatamagouche. “It’s kind of a lost art.”

Having spent more than 30 years living in Ontario, Coulter made the decision to return home to Nova Scotia, settling on Hunters Glen in Debert. Her move meant leaving her grandchildren behind, however the books she had purchased came with her.

“I still had all these books and thought it was a shame they hadn’t been read,” she said.

Having seen Little Free Libraries while on travels, Coulter knew that’s what she wanted to do for the young children in her neighbourhood.

“There’s zero pressure to leave a book,” she said, about the library that features reading material for all ages up until late teenage to early-20s. “My idea is they can take a book, or two, three, four, read the books, bring them back, and then take some more.”

With word having spread about the project, Coulter has received countless donations, and fully expects to have more than 1,000 books by the end of June.

“Which is what I wanted. I want as many times as a person comes, there will always been new books in the library,” she said.

Coulter’s brother-in-law, Dale Semple, spent the last month building an air tight home for the library, which celebrated its official launch on June 4.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous. My fiancé also created a bench, so no one visiting the library should feel rushed. They have a place to sit, to take their time, and even read a book.”

With a donation bin also on site, Coulter is welcoming people leave books if they’d like. She then enters them into a spreadsheet, and includes a sticker inside the book.

She tracks them, she says, “more for those looking for a particular book”, especially if it’s part of series.

“I really encourage asking for a specific book,” she said.

With the expectation to keep the library up and open throughout the winter, Coulter is welcoming all comments and feedback from the community and library users. The library includes contact information for Coulter, and she’s already hearing suggestions from the public.

She said a nearby daycare has already been in touch about using it regularly.

“And there’s another lady in the area that’s going to be making it part of her daughter’s bedtime routine, where they will come and pick out a book to read at bedtime.”

Coulter has nightly plans to check in on the library, and make sure it is full for its users.

With restrictions still surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Coulter is making sure to keep disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer stocked at the library, with frequent cleaning daily.

For more information on the library, including questions on donating books, contact Rosalynd Coulter at 905-716-0953 or roscoulter222@gmail.com, or visit the Hunters Glen Public Free Children’s Library group on Facebook.