TRURO – Residents in Colchester County with new business ideas will have more opportunities to connect, discuss, and get support.

The Truro and Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity (TCPEP) is partnering up with Mashup Lab to host a series of virtual idea generating workshops and events over the next six month.

Brennan Gillis, TCPEP’s CEO, says they recognized a gap, which lead to the partnership.

“We have a lot of great local business development resources, but we need to support more people in the early stages of business start-up and idea development,” he said.

Mashup Lab, owned and operated by Andrew Button, is a company obsessively focused on unleashing the potential of rural communities through activation events, co-working spaces, and Virtual Business Incubator (Dream Business) programming.

“We are unapologetically rural,” said Button. “We activate rural entrepreneurs and communities to turn their great ideas into great businesses by giving them the tools and confidence to do something audacious.”

The schedule offers everything from one-week workshops (encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to dig deeper and explore their ideas further) to bi-weekly lunch ’n’ learn chats. Offered virtually, all programs have a proven success record.

“It helped me foster and find my passion and what really drives me,” said Millbrook’s Brennan Googoo, a graduated of the Dream Business program.

“We were raised in rural communities and we have spent the last decade helping people start and grow businesses from rural places, like the Colchester region. These programs help people bring those ideas to life,” Button added.

For the complete schedule of virtual events, visit www.trurocolchester.ca/idea-generation, or visit the TCPEP Facebook page.