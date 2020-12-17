HALIFAX – No charges will be laid against police officers who fatally shot the Portapique tragedy gunman.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) released its findings on Dec. 17 of an investigation into the shooting of the 51-year-old man who killed 22 people in rural areas of Nova Scotia.

The RCMP received several 911 calls on the evening of April 18 of gunshots and fires burning in Portapique. Several officers responded to the calls and, over the next several hours, “witnessed an unfolding tragedy” reads a press release issued by SiRT.

The next morning, calls were received of burning buildings and fatally shot individuals in Debert and Wentworth areas.

RCMP units in Colchester and East Hants areas undertook a massive manhunt.

“As RCMP members drove into the Enfield Irving Big Stop gas station, the suspect was observed in a vehicle unknown to the officers,” reads SiRT’s release. “He was in possession of a pistol and when he saw the officers, he raised his firearm. Fearing for their personal safety and the safety of the public, the officers fired multiple shots at the suspect, striking and killing him.”

SiRT’s investigation found reasonable grounds for officers to believe their lives were in danger, and “the use of their firearms to shoot the suspect was justified in these circumstances.”

A complete copy of the report is available at http://sirt.novascotia.ca.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia. Investigations are under the direction and control of independent civilian director Felix Cacchione, who is solely responsible for decisions respecting the laying of any charge.