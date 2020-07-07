TRURO – Four active cases of COVID-19 remain in the province.

All four were identified recently, with no new cases among the 291 tests completed on July 6.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19, and as of July 6, the COVID-19 outbreak at Northwood’s Halifax campus is considered resolved after completing 28 days with no active cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,428 negative test results, 1,065 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and 998 cases have been resolved. Two people are currently in hospital, however both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved.

The most recent case was identified on July 5, and relates to travel outside Canada. The individual was passing through Nova Scotia from the United States on their way to P.E.I.

As they are still within the 14-day isolation period required by the federal Quarantine Act, they were quarantined under federal authority in Nova Scotia.

With Atlantic Canadians now permitted to travel within Nova Scotia, P.E.I., New Brunswick, and Newfoundland without the need to self-quarantine for 14 days, the province has instituted a tracking and self-declaration form for those entering Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada.

It’s available online at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/alerts-notices/Self-declaration-Form-Tracking-Travellers-to-Nova-Scotia.pdf.

Non-bubble visitors must provide an address where they will be staying and self-isolating for 14 days, along with a phone number where they can be reached 24/7. Provincial staff will contact those visitors every day to make sure they are observing the 14-day self-isolation requirement.

“We’ve sacrificed too much in Nova Scotia to allow people who won’t follow the rules to put everyone else at risk,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “We’re working hard to reopen our economy safely, to let people explore our province this summer, and to reunite them with their loved ones. Most people are being safe and following the rules and we expect everyone who enters Nova Scotia to do the same.”

If visitors who are supposed to be self-isolating do not answer their phone after three attempts in one day, police will be called and in-person checks will be conducted. The fine for violating the Health Protection Order is $1,000 for a first offence.