TRURO – No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in tests completed on May 28.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1,034 tests on May 28 and is operating 24-hours.

Northwood, a long-term care facility in Halifax, is the only licensed facility in the province with active cases; 10 residents and four staff have active cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 40,914 negative test results, 1,055 positive results, and 59 deaths. Eight individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU, and 978 individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update at 3 p.m. on May 29 regarding further steps to reopen Nova Scotia’s economy. It will be livestreamed on https://novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast.