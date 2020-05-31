TRURO – No new cases of COVID-19 in the province were announced May 31.

One more death, however, in relation to COVID-19 was announced May 30, along with one new case.

The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality and brings the total number of deaths to 60.

“Our thoughts are with those who are mourning at this time. I recognize how difficult it can be for family and friends to grieve with restrictions in place,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “As these restrictions are loosened over the next week, I ask all Nova Scotians to continue to respect the rules and follow public health advice.”

“This summer will look very different. I know there are things people want to do and can’t,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “I continue to ask for people’s patience, understanding and cooperation. No matter what you do, please respect the rules – practise good hygiene, stay home if you’re feeling unwell, limit large groups and wear non-medical masks when and where appropriate.”

There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 10 residents and four staff active cases.

The province has increased the limit of gatherings to 10 people, with physical distancing of two metres, or six feet, still required. Distancing is not required if people are of the same household or family household bubble. The limit is the same for indoor or outdoor gatherings, however outdoor weddings and funeral service are permitted to have 15 people.

The gathering limit applies to things like social gatherings, arts and culture activities like theatre performances and dance recitals, faith gatherings, and sports and physical activity. It also applies to businesses whose main function is gatherings, such as theatres, concerts, festivals and sporting activities, and to businesses that are too small to ensure physical distancing.

To date, Nova Scotia has 41,391 negative test results, 1,056 positive COVID-19 test results, and 60 deaths. Seven individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU, and 981 have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

