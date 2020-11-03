TRURO – No public Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in Truro this year.

Thousands have braved all kinds of weather over the years to mark the occasion at the cenotaph in the downtown. But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s service will only be for veterans, legion members, and invited guests.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 in Truro is hosting the service (following health protocols) in the organization’s auditorium. It will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11. The service will be live streamed on the legion branch’s website, as well as the Town of Truro’s.

Anyone wishing to lay a wreath at the Truro cenotaph is invited to do so between 7 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.