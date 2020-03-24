TRURO – Another 10 cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been announced in Nova Scotia.

That brings the provincial total up to 51 cases.

The new cases are all travel-related, or connected to earlier reported cases. Several of the new cases are connected to groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada.

None of these cases are from spread within the community.

The 51 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70’s. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. One individual remains in hospital. One individual has recovered and their case of COVID-19 is considered resolved.

To date, Nova Scotia has 2,474 negative test results and 51 confirmed cases.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. If you have travelled outside of Nova Scotia or been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever or new cough you should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811. The online questionnaire can be found at https://811.novascotia.ca/.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.